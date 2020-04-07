Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) will post sales of $70.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.58 million and the lowest is $69.98 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $61.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $275.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $275.30 million to $275.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $283.47 million, with estimates ranging from $281.58 million to $285.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 23.63%. Apollo Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

AINV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Apollo Investment from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

In related news, CEO Howard Widra purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,142.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 671,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 97,089 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 414,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,232,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 18,622 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 168,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

AINV traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,819. The stock has a market cap of $441.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.