Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) to report sales of $7.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.88 billion and the lowest is $7.11 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $6.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $29.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.79 billion to $30.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $32.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.74 billion to $32.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on DG shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.39.

NYSE:DG traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,126,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.73. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $116.15 and a 52 week high of $172.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 19.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,940,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 76,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

