Zacks: Brokerages Expect Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) to Announce -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.01). Delek US reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 129.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Delek US.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Delek US had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut Delek US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Delek US from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.90.

DK traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.47. 1,988,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,398. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 839,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. acquired 451,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $4,979,078.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 1,905.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delek US (DK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.