Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) to Hold

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,912. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $21.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $210.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 6.49.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 40.42%. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $158,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,719 shares of company stock worth $1,590,278 in the last 90 days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,468,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,941,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

