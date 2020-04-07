Zacks Investment Research Lowers COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) to Sell

COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commonwealth Bank of Australia is engaged in providing integrated financial services including retail banking, premium banking, business banking, institutional banking, funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment and sharebroking products and services. Its retail banking services include home loans, credit cards, personal loans, transaction accounts, and demand and term deposits. The company’s business banking products also comprise investment products, employer and employee superannuation products and self-managed super funds. It also offers a full range of commercial products including business loans, equipment and trade finance and rural and agribusiness products. Commonwealth Bank of Australia is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

CMWAY traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $37.89. The company had a trading volume of 91,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,360. COMWLTH BK AUS/S has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $61.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.01.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

