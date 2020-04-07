Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) to Buy

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Kilmarnock, Virginia. The Company conducts substantially all of its operations through its subsidiaries, Bank of Lancaster (the Bank) and Bay Trust Company (the Trust Company). Bank of Lancaster provides individual and commercial customers with a full range of services, including commercial and consumer deposit accounts and loans, credit cards, automated teller machines and other traditional banking services. In addition, the Bank offers investment services, including financial planning, securities brokerage, and insurance products through Investment Advantage. Bay Trust provides management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, estate settlement and trust administration. Bay Trust also offers financial planning, investment services, management of IRAs and other investment accounts. “

Shares of BAYK stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.40. 3,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,327. Bay Banks of Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 million. Bay Banks of Virginia had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 12.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bay Banks of Virginia will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bay Banks of Virginia

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

