Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) to Hold

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:BBL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,402. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,402,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 811,777 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,211,000 after acquiring an additional 173,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,340 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,021 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

