Zeitcoin Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week (ZEIT)

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 7th. Zeitcoin has a total market cap of $148,651.91 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, YoBit, CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Over the last week, Zeitcoin has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zeitcoin Coin Profile

Zeitcoin (CRYPTO:ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,249,773 coins. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net . The official message board for Zeitcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336 . Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit, SouthXchange, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

