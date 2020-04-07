Zetacoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,580.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $85,763.12 and $4,580.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinEgg and Novaexchange.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,160.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.63 or 0.03499962 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002425 BTC.
- Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00757129 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005754 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013475 BTC.
- Crown (CRW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000747 BTC.
- Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000577 BTC.
- PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000062 BTC.
About Zetacoin
Buying and Selling Zetacoin
Zetacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, YoBit, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
