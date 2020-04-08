$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Dollar Tree posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.59.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.22. 2,425,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,828. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $119.71.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.