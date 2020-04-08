1,082 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $74.66. 6,565,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,650,752. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

