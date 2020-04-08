1,226 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Bought by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,226 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Capital World Investors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,461,802,000 after buying an additional 614,433 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after buying an additional 7,261,158 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after buying an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,371,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,922,552,000 after buying an additional 471,331 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH traded up $19.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.83. 6,385,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,887,980. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.70. The company has a market cap of $217.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.91.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

