1,697 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $10,034,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 93,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,711,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,021,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.98. 13,592,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,014,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.44 and its 200-day moving average is $196.93.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

