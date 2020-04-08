2,491 Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,092,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,564,296. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.45. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $192.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

