3,471 Shares in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Acquired by PrairieView Partners LLC

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWX. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GWX traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $23.34. 242,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,712. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $32.32.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

