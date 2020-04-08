$753.05 Million in Sales Expected for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) to post sales of $753.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $723.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $768.61 million. Regal Beloit reported sales of $853.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share.

RBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Regal Beloit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

RBC traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.54. 193,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.23. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $90.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 12.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 682,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after acquiring an additional 74,505 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the third quarter worth $379,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 208.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 323,365 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

