A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.80 EPS

A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 26.50 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 27.30 ($0.36) by GBX (0.80) (($0.01)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of A.G. Barr stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 512 ($6.74). 246,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,873. A.G. Barr has a twelve month low of GBX 401 ($5.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 980 ($12.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $570.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 508.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 556.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Get A.G. Barr alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on A.G. Barr from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 555 ($7.30).

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. Barr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. Barr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.