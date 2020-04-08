Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Shares Up 18.9%

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)’s share price shot up 18.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $22.14, 1,150,587 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,184,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

Several research firms recently commented on AAN. ValuEngine downgraded Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Aaron’s from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $51,366,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 452,097 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1,539.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,622,000 after purchasing an additional 355,500 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 457,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,119,000 after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $12,335,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

