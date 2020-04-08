AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 5.0% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

AbbVie stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,214,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,675,573. The stock has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.39.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.