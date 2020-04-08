AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Increased by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 996.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,214,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,675,573. The company has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.90 and its 200-day moving average is $83.39.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

