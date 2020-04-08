Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,672,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.44.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,999,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.83. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,681 shares of company stock worth $11,139,763. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

