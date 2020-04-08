Adviser Investments LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,486.43.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $24.44 on Wednesday, hitting $1,207.00. 2,012,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,807. The company has a market capitalization of $828.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,251.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,314.50. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

