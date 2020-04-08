Adviser Investments LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.90.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $23.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,210.28. 1,972,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,945. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,254.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,315.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,162,948 shares of company stock valued at $140,280,403. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.