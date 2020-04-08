Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 677 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.0% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Standpoint Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from to in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,620,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,941. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

