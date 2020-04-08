Adviser Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,569 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.2% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.13. 48,223,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,431,392. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $116.13 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.55 and its 200-day moving average is $154.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,243.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.42.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

