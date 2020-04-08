Adviser Investments LLC Sells 518 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 177.8% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 62,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 23,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 26,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.53.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.30. 22,892,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,128,627. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.