Aeron (ARN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.13 Million

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Aeron has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Mercatox, IDEX and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 202.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.49 or 0.02942054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00206786 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00049347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00042485 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron was first traded on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bit-Z, Binance, HitBTC, Tidex, Gate.io, IDEX, IDAX, Mercatox, Kuna, Coinrail and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

