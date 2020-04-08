Airea Plc (LON:AIEA) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.30 Per Share

Airea Plc (LON:AIEA) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is an increase from Airea’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON AIEA opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75. Airea has a 52 week low of GBX 18.11 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 78.90 ($1.04).

Airea (LON:AIEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 3.97 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes floor coverings in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers tufted loop pile, tufted cut pile, fiber bonded, structure bonded, and entrance matting carpet tiles, as well as a range of carpet planks and sheets for architects, specifiers, and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the burmatex brand name.

