Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

Allegion has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Allegion has a payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allegion to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

ALLE traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $94.65. The company had a trading volume of 855,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,522. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. Allegion has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allegion will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

In related news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,226.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

