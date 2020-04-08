Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

NYSE:ACV opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $26.66.

About Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

