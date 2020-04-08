Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of MO traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,722,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,460,119. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.