Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,338.84.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $31.40 on Wednesday, hitting $2,043.00. 3,963,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,341,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,924.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1,849.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1,014.31 billion, a PE ratio of 88.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

