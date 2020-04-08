Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.4% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $31.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,043.00. 3,963,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,341,030. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,924.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,849.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,014.31 billion, a PE ratio of 88.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,338.84.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

