Amino Network Price Hits $0.0201 on Top Exchanges (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Amino Network has a total market cap of $911,236.00 and approximately $71,269.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amino Network has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Amino Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and MXC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Amino Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00053792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.91 or 0.04654313 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00067197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00037318 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013658 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010246 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Amino Network Token Profile

Amino Network is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,254,455 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amino Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amino Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.