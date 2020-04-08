Analysts Anticipate Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.80 Billion

Equities analysts expect Visa Inc (NYSE:V) to report $5.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.58 billion and the highest is $6.02 billion. Visa reported sales of $5.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $23.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.73 billion to $25.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.99 billion to $28.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Visa.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Visa from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.59.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock traded up $6.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.94. 11,141,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,995,091. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.