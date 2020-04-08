Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

AVXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

AVXL traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 413,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,512. The stock has a market cap of $167.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.63. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

