Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

APTO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 601,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,110. The firm has a market cap of $465.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.77. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. 40.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit