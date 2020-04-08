Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

APTO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 601,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,110. The firm has a market cap of $465.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.77. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. 40.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

