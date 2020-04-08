Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ardagh Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardagh Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE ARD traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.60. 100,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. Ardagh Group has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardagh Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 26,112 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after acquiring an additional 419,788 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

