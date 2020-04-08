Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Trading 18.9% Higher

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) traded up 18.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.77, 914,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 851,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.26.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $354.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

