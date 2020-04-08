ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get ASSA ABLOY AB/S alerts:

ASAZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. DNB Markets upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Pareto Securities upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ASSA ABLOY AB/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.03. 163,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.94. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $12.61.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASSA ABLOY AB/S (ASAZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.