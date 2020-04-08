Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Trading Up 18.7%

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)’s share price was up 18.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16, approximately 465,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 461,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Atkore International Group from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Atkore International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Atkore International Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $846.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The company had revenue of $447.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $253,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,703.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Atkore International Group by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,336,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,635 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Atkore International Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,423,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Atkore International Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,475,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,680,000 after purchasing an additional 232,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Atkore International Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,755,000 after purchasing an additional 41,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atkore International Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 808,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,709,000 after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atkore International Group Company Profile (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

