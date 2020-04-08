Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

AVNW traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aviat Networks stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 139.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Aviat Networks worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.