Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 23.8% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,480,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 81,091,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,288,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $204.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised Bank of America to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.84.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

