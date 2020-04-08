BEAM Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Cfra increased their price target on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 target price (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,338.84.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $31.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,043.00. 3,963,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,341,030. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,924.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,849.28. The firm has a market cap of $1,014.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.