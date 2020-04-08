BEAM Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BEAM Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,948 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 60,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 84,955 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 198,205 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 22,657,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,891,539. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $165.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

