BEAM Asset Management LLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BEAM Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truefg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $299,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.04. 1,660,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,611. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $202.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.74 and a 200-day moving average of $175.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

