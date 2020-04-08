BEAM Asset Management LLC Has $434,000 Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,817 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.84. 9,284,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,651,656. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $98.15 and a 12 month high of $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.58.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

