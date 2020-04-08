BEAM Asset Management LLC Has $659,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

BEAM Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 27.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,345,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,101,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,922. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $95.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.33 and its 200-day moving average is $90.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.