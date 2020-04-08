BEAM Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $4.80 on Wednesday, hitting $159.61. 2,237,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,814. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $192.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

