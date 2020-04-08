BEAM Asset Management LLC Sells 137 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

BEAM Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 31,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 21,314 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V stock traded up $6.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.94. 11,141,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,995,091. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.44. The company has a market capitalization of $298.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.59.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

